Mission police are searching for two people that allegedly stole over a thousand dollars in groceries from H-E-B.

Authorities say a man and woman stole almost 13-hundred dollars worth of food, wine, and beer from the Sharyland Towne Crossing H-E-B Plus on November Tenth.

Police said the suspects left the scene in a black Land Rover. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Mission P-D.