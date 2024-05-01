Two Woman Die In Ambush-Style Shooting Incident

Two women are dead after a domestic violence-related shooting outside of a home in Houston early Wednesday.

Police say five children were inside the home as the fatal shooting happened. Police say 39-year-old Mary Arredondo, a mother of four, is one of the victims. Her children were not present when the shooting was reported at about 1:30 a.m. on East 37th Street. Three women were outside on a porch when a man walked up to them and started shooting. The second victim, a 22-year-old woman, is not yet identified.

Police have video that shows a man wearing a blue hoodie, ball cap and camo pants attacking the women before leaving the area on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston police.