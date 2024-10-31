Two Women Sentenced In Deadly Botched Kidnapping Near Mercedes

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Punishments have been handed down against two women who were part of an attempted kidnapping near Mercedes in which the man who plotted the crime ended up dead.

20-year-old Joselyn Lomeli was sentenced to five years in prison while 18-year-old Ashley Evelin Orosco was given five years probation. Both had pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and prosecutors dropped murder charges against the two.

The women were among five suspects who attempted to abduct two men at a rural residence east of Mercedes in February of last year. When one of the suspects pushed the butt of a rifle against the head of one of the victims, it went off and struck and killed 19-year-old Carlos Garcia Ruiz, who investigators say had planned the kidnapping.