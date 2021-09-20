TX Abortion Doctor Sued Under New Law

The first lawsuit is brought against a Texas doctor accused of violating the state’s new restrictive abortion law.

A doctor who openly flaunted the six-week ban, and wrote about it in The Washington Post, is being sued. Felipe Gomez filed the suit in San Antonio against Dr. Alan Braid.

The OB-GYN wrote in a column that he performed the procedure on a woman in her first trimester, but beyond the state’s window of six weeks. Texas’s new law allows anybody, not just Texans, to sue an abortion doctor for breaking the rules. Gomez is an attorney in Illinois, but has been disbarred.