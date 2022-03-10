TX AG: Feds Don’t Understand State’s Trans Child Abuse Directive

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claims the federal government doesn’t understand the state’s directive on child abuse and transgender kids.

The Republican filed an amended lawsuit against the Biden administration on Wednesday, accusing the White House of trying to force a political agenda upon states.

Paxton also says the feds can’t decide what state family law courts may consider child abuse. The AG issued a legal opinion last month that it was child abuse to perform procedures like castration or hysterectomies on trans teens.