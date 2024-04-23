TX AG Paxton Settles Out Of Court With Seattle Children’s Hospital

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is dropping his most recent effort to obtain transgender patients’ information from a Washington state children’s hospital.

In a settlement announced on Monday, Seattle Children’s Hospital officials say they will withdraw their business license from Texas. Court documents show the facility claims it does not have staff treating trans minors in person either in Texas or remotely from Seattle.

Paxton and the hospital have been legally at odds since last November when the attorney general sought private patient information. His effort came after Texas passed a law that bans the use of puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender youth.

The attorney general’s office had sent the Washington-based health care system an investigative subpoena demanding records of any Texas residents who have may have received transition-related care. Paxton wrote in court filings the state was investigating the hospital for potentially violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.