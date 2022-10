Two Texas metropolitan areas are where inflation is rising the most in the U.S. That’s according to a new study out by financial website WalletHub that compared key metrics across 23 Metropolitan Statistical Areas.

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington came in sixth place followed by Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land in seventh. Both areas saw a Consumer Price Index change of over nine-percent from one year ago. The Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale metropolitan area topped the index for highest inflation.