TX Companies Won’t Be Forced To Use E-Verify To Check Workers’ Immigration Status

With the end of the state legislative session this week, private companies in Texas still aren’t required to use E-Verify to check their employees’ immigration status.

A bill to enact the requirement made it through the state Senate but died in the House. Dozens of similar bills have stalled over the past ten years as the state’s tough stance on illegal immigration collides with its business-friendly environment.

This year’s failed mandate made it further than any similar bill had ever done in the Texas Legislature.