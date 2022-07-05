TX Congressman Backs Calls To Declare Border Crisis An Invasion

A group of South Texas lawmakers say the surge of illegal immigration amounts to an invasion. They have the backing of Republican Congressman Chip Roy who says the cartels are exploiting people who want to come to America for a better life.

Far right wing groups have been pushing for an invasion declaration. They believe it can invoke war powers that’ll allow state cops to enforce immigration law. It has been tried in the past and courts have consistently ruled immigration is a federal issue and states have no authority.