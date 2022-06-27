TX DA’s Take Different Stances On Roe Repeal

Texas prosecutors are planning to take different stances on Texas’s soon-to-be enforced abortion ban.

The Bexar, Dallas, Fort Bend, Nueces, and Travis counties DA’s have promised to not prosecute women or doctors saying the law makes “deeply personal decision” criminalized.

The Harris County DA’s Office also criticized last Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling and Texas’s trigger law but said decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

The Tarrant County DA’s Office will review every case presented to them before deciding whether to give it to a grand jury.