TX-DOT Takes Control Of 2nd Causeway Project

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A big step has been taken toward advancing a proposed 2nd Causeway to construction. The Texas Transportation Commission Tuesday agreed to put the massive project under the scope of the Texas Department of Transportation.

The move takes the 2nd Causeway project out of the hands of the Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority and puts it into the State Highway System – a move intended to hasten the process toward getting the bridge built.

Under the agreement, the 2nd Causeway and the road on the mainland leading to it will be designated State Highway 104.

As currently proposed, the approximately 8-mile long Causeway would stretch from near Holly Beach to Park Road 100 north of the South Padre Island Convention Center. The project is currently in the complex environmental review phase.