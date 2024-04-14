TXDOT To Unveil Raul Longoria Road-Widening Project

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A several mile section of North Raul Longoria Road in San Juan would become a thoroughfare under a Texas Department of Transportation plan that’ll be the topic of public meetings this week.

The plan calls for widening Raul Longoria Road, or FM 1426, from four lanes to six with a raised median – from I-2 north to Nolana Loop, or Earling Road. The $40 million project is scheduled to begin in 2027.

TXDOT is inviting the public to view the project and provide input during a virtual meeting Monday at 5 p.m. via the department’s website. There will be an in-person meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Multi-Purpose Center in San Juan.