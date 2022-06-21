TX DPS Head: Uvalde Classroom Door Was Never Locked

A senior Texas law enforcement official disputes claims that police needed keys to enter an elementary school classroom where a shooter was hiding.

Texas Department of Public Safety Colonel Steve McCraw told a state Senate hearing he doesn’t believe the shooter had time to lock the Robb Elementary door last month in Uvalde.

Law enforcement had previously said officers had to wait for a janitor to get a key to open the door before shooting and killing the gunman. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the attack.