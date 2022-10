Texas farmers say ongoing drought conditions are hurting their Christmas tree crop. Woody Woodruff of Kadee Christmas Tree Farm says he’s lost around a thousand trees due to the lack of rain.

The drought is forcing farmers like him to import trees from the Carolinas and Michigan in order to meet demand. That will result in a bump in prices this holiday season.

Woodruff went on to say it’s going to be “a tough five or six years in the Christmas tree industry” as a result.