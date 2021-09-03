TX Education State Board Member Wants COVID Vax Mandate

A member of Texas’ State Board of Education wants the coronavirus vaccine mandated for most high school students.

District Two Commissioner Ruben Cortez Jr. sent a letter to State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt this week saying the inoculation needed to be immediately added to the school-required immunization list. He noted the state requires diphtheria, rubella, mumps, and tetanus vaccines.

Cortez says his request only applies to students 16 and older based on what’s been approved by the FDA. The agency has yet to approve any of the COVID shots for kids 12 and under. The Pfizer vaccine is available for kids between 12 and 15 via emergency authorization use.