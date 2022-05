A large teddy bear is placed at a memorial in front of crosses bearing the names of the victims killed in this week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Some Texas funeral homes are trying to get enough coffins for 21 people killed in a school massacre. The small town of Uvalde typically buries about six kids a year, not 19 all at once.

The students and two teachers were shot in a classroom Tuesday, leaving the gunman barricaded inside for up to an hour before police took him out.

Families were seen dropping off clothes for their loved ones Friday as they begin making funeral arrangements.