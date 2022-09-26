TX GOP Claims Hypocrisy Over Immigrant Flights

File photo: Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022, in Edgartown, Mass., on Martha's Vineyard. (Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette via AP)

File photo: Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022, in Edgartown, Mass., on Martha's Vineyard. (Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette via AP)

Democrats in “sanctuary cities” are blasting Texas for sending bus loads of illegal immigrants to them.

Texas Senator John Cornyn responded by saying they’ve been silent when the Biden administration restarted “ghost flights” of asylum-seekers across the country. The Republican says the difference is GOP governors have transported the illegal immigrants in broad daylight to show the extent of the border crisis.

Cornyn says leaders of these sanctuary cities are playing politics when they lash out at Texas and Florida. He claims it’s only when these GOP governors are doing the transporting that the Democratic mayors speak out.