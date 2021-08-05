TX Gov Orders Second Special Session For Aug. 7th

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is ordering another special session. Republican Abbott formally announced the plan today, saying the session starts Saturday, August 7th. He wants the Texas House and Senate to pass bail reform, election integrity, social media regulations, legislative funding, and border security legislation. He also added public school COVID regulations, a ban on transgender athletes, property tax relief, and a bill related to legislative quorum requirements. The Texas House has been at a standstill after Democrats went to Washington, DC to prevent voting on the election integrity bill they believe is voter suppression.