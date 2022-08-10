TX Gov Scoffs At NYC Mayor’s Suggestion To Campaign For O’Rourke

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is mocking the idea New Yorkers may come to Texas to campaign for his Democratic opponent. New York City Mayor Eric Adams threatened to do so if Republican Abbott keeps busing migrants to the Big Apple.

Abbott says Democrat Adams would hurt Beto O’Rourke’s bid, instead of helping it. Abbott suggests it’s more proof O’Rourke’s campaign is being run by those outside of Texas. He added the Biden administration needs to do more to help border states with illegal immigrants.