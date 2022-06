Texas Governor Greg Abbott isn’t happy with Customs and Border Patrol statistics showing 50 people on the terrorist watch list were captured at the Mexican border.

The Republican told reporters today he wonders how many people on the watch list were able to slip through the fingers of the Border Patrol. He’s accused the Biden administration of failing to do its job and protect the border.

CBP says the arrests were made between ports of entry from October 2021 and May 2022.