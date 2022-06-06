TEXASTRENDING

TX Gov Wants TSU’s ALERRT To Do After Action Report On Uvalde

File photo: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Governor Greg Abbott wants Texas State University to put together an after action report on the Uvalde school shooting. He’s calling on the University’s Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Team to do it.

Abbott says the goal is to help school administrators and police train for situations involving an active shooter. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police have been criticized for waiting about an hour before confronting the shooter inside a Robb Elementary classroom. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the shooting.

