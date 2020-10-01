TX Governor: Only One Mail Ballot Drop-Off Location Per County

There will be only one mail ballot drop-off location per Texas county. Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Thursday saying county clerks need to designate a single place for ballot drop-off citing election security.

Abbott also says the single site will allow poll watchers to keep an eye out on what’s going on at locations. He believes it important to maintain the integrity of the election saying the new measures will stop attempts at illegal voting and increase transparency.

The Texas Democratic Party has criticized the move saying it’s proof Abbott and Texas Republicans are scared of losing next month.