FILE - Texas Governor Greg Abbott passes in front of a memorial outside Robb Elementary School to honor the victims killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is thanking the state House for its report into the deadly Uvalde school shooting.

Abbott says the detailed account shows there are serious concerns about how police responded to Robb Elementary on May 24th. The Republican governor promised the legislature will start coming up with bills to improve public and school safety.

The report found law enforcement failed to prioritize student and teacher safety over their own lives. Twenty-one people were killed by the gunman.