Jarrod Tomassi, 45, holds an American flag outside Robb Elementary School while praying for the victims killed in this week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Outrage is growing in Texas as details unfold about the hour of terror inside a Texas elementary school. The gunman managed to walk in a back door left unlocked, carrying a rifle. Turns out, he wasn’t confronted by more police sooner because the school resource officer wasn’t on campus.

The 18-year-old then began firing, killing 19 children and two teachers. He remained barricaded inside until authorities finally moved in and shot him dead.