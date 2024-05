File photo: Damage is seen from the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Canadian, Texas on Monday, March 4, 2024. (Annie Rice/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP)

A Texas House committee is confirming that a broken utility pole and fallen power wires touched off the largest wildfire in the state’s history. The committee of three House members and two landowners announced that conclusion on Wednesday.

The committee said poorly maintained power lines started four other fires in the Texas Panhandle in late February. The Smokehouse Creek fire and other wildfires killed two people and scorched more than a million acres across a six-county area.