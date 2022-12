A Texas killer whose attorney slept though parts of the trial will stay on death row. The Supreme Court turned down the appeal filed by George McFarland. He’s sentenced to die for a 1992 murder which happened during the robbery of a Houston grocery store worker who was coming back from the bank with a sack of cash.

McFarland’s attorney told the court he was 72-years old and regularly takes afternoon naps. The judge called that “appalling,” but it didn’t matter because the co-council was awake.