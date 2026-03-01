(Austin, TX) — The U.S. and Israel conducted military strikes on Iran today and Texas lawmakers have reacted to the news. Senator John Cornyn said he is proud of the support being provided by the president and the U.S. Attorney General Ken Paxton said on social media, “praying for our troops, God bless the USA” he also later said it’s critical that Iran is never able to obtain a nuclear weapon. Representative Randy Weber said on social media, “when people demand sovereignty and the free world stands with them. the world changes.” Representative Michael McCall said the world would be safer without Iran’s current leadership in place.