TX Man Arrested For Alleged Death Threat Against MA Doctor

A Texas man is behind bars for allegedly threatening a Massachusetts doctor who provides medical care to transgender people.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office recently announced that Matthew Jordan Lindner of Comfort was charged in federal court for making an interstate threat. He allegedly left a voice mail for a doctor with the Boston-based National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center, saying they’d “burn” for “castrating our children.” He’s also accused of saying “a group of people” were “on their way to handle” the doctor.

United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins issued a statement, saying the death threat was “based on falsehoods” and rooted in hatred.