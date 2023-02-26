TX, MI Officials: No Warning About Contaminated Water, Soil

A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Officials from Michigan and Texas say they didn’t get any warning that contaminated soil and water from the train derailment in Ohio would be coming to their jurisdictions. Over one-million gallons of toxic waste have been removed from the accident site in East Palestine.

Texas judge Lina Hidalgo said they were told the materials were coming only to find out that they had already been in the state for a week. This comes after the EPA ordered Norfolk Southern to stop its shipments of hazardous waste from the site so it can review the company’s plan for disposal.