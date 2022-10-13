TEXAS

TX Police: Teen Wasn’t Driving Stolen Vehicle On Night Of Shooting

jsalinasBy 158 views
0
James Brennand; Photo courtesy San Antonio Police Dept.

San Antonio police say the vehicle driven by a teenager the night he was shot by an officer wasn’t stolen.

Eik Cantu; Video screen shot from police body cam

James Brennand had said he confronted 17-year-old Erik Cantu in a McDonald’s parking lot because he suspected Cantu was driving a stolen vehicle and evaded him the night before.

According to police, Cantu’s car had license plates registered to another vehicle, but it wasn’t stolen. Cantu remains in critical condition after the shooting on August Second. Brennand is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant and has been fired from the department.

Harlingen EDC Chief To Take EDC Reins In Edinburg

Previous article

Jan 6 Committee Votes To Subpoena Trump

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS