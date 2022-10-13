TX Police: Teen Wasn’t Driving Stolen Vehicle On Night Of Shooting

San Antonio police say the vehicle driven by a teenager the night he was shot by an officer wasn’t stolen.

James Brennand had said he confronted 17-year-old Erik Cantu in a McDonald’s parking lot because he suspected Cantu was driving a stolen vehicle and evaded him the night before.

According to police, Cantu’s car had license plates registered to another vehicle, but it wasn’t stolen. Cantu remains in critical condition after the shooting on August Second. Brennand is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant and has been fired from the department.