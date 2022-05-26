TX Police Update School Shooting

Police in Texas say the suspected shooter shot his grandmother and wrecked his truck just before the elementary school massacre. South Texas DPS Director Victor Escalon said the shooter then entered Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

Escalon said the suspect then engaged in a gun battle with officers four minutes after he entered the school. Officers took cover while reinforcements arrived. The suspect was eventually shot and killed one hour later after the reinforcements got to the school.

Escalon said the shooter was never confronted by a school resource officer when he entered an unlocked door at the school. Police did try to negotiate with the shooter, but he never responded.