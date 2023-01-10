TX Rep. Fallon Files Articles Of Impeachment Against Mayorkas

A House Republican is already moving to impeachment the Homeland Security secretary over his handling of the border. Representative Pat Fallon of Texas filed articles of impeachment against Alejandro Mayorkas, delivering on a promise he made last week before the new Congress was officially sworn in.

Republicans claim Mayorkas has failed to maintain operational control over the border as the flow of migrants entering the U.S. has spiked. This comes as Mayorkas and President Biden are in Mexico meeting with officials on a variety of issues, including immigration. Fallon’s resolution won’t move without further action from GOP leadership.