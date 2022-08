Drivers filling up for the start of the work week will see lower prices at the gas pump again today.

Texas has the lowest average at three-46 a gallon. Triple A reports the national average price for a gallon of regular is down a penny to three-95. The drop continues a steep decline that has seen the average plummet 65 cents from a month ago.

Commuters in Hawaii and California are still feeling the brunt of the highest prices, with the averages in those two states sitting at five-36.