TX Senate Democrats: History Repeating Itself With Elections Bill

Empty seats are seen in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Texas Democrats left the state to block sweeping new election laws, while Republican Gov. Greg Abbott threatened them with arrest the moment they return. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Empty seats are seen in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Texas Democrats left the state to block sweeping new election laws, while Republican Gov. Greg Abbott threatened them with arrest the moment they return. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas Senate Democrats believe history is repeating itself with the passage of an elections bill they’re calling voter suppression.

Houston Senator Carol Alvarado says the measure, which bans drive-through voting and unsolicited mail-in ballot applications, is just another version of Jim Crow. Alvarado also says Texas Republicans are breaking promises to seniors and the disabled with the bill along with hurting minorities.

Dallas Senator Royce West thanked Republicans for removing Sunday voting hour restrictions and a provision on how judges can overturn elections, but noted it wasn’t enough. He also disagreed with the idea Senate and House Democrats fled Texas, saying they’re doing work by meeting with Congress on federal voting legislation.

The Texas House is currently at a standstill because it can’t establish a quorum to hold votes. The Texas Senate is still in session.