TX Supreme Court Pauses Ruling Allowing For Emergency Abortion

The Texas Supreme Court is halting a lower judge’s ruling that would allow a woman to have an emergency abortion.

Kate Cox says she never thought she’d want an abortion, but her fetus was diagnosed with a fatal anomaly that could endanger Cox’s health in the future. On Thursday, she won a temporary restraining order that would allow her to end the pregnancy. A day later, the state’s Supreme Court put a temporary hold on that ruling “without regard to the merits.”

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claims Cox does not meet the criteria for a medical exemption and warned hospitals they would face legal consequences if they performed the procedure.