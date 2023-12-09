TEXASTRENDING

TX Supreme Court Pauses Ruling Allowing For Emergency Abortion

jsalinasBy 225 views
0

The Texas Supreme Court is halting a lower judge’s ruling that would allow a woman to have an emergency abortion.

Kate Cox says she never thought she’d want an abortion, but her fetus was diagnosed with a fatal anomaly that could endanger Cox’s health in the future. On Thursday, she won a temporary restraining order that would allow her to end the pregnancy. A day later, the state’s Supreme Court put a temporary hold on that ruling “without regard to the merits.”

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claims Cox does not meet the criteria for a medical exemption and warned hospitals they would face legal consequences if they performed the procedure.

Woman Arrested On January 6th Charges

Previous article

Paxton Appeals Ruling To Make Uvalde Evidence Public

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS