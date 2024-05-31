TX Supreme Court Rejects Abortion Law Challenge

The Texas Supreme Court in its unanimous ruling today has rejected a challenge to the state’s abortion laws. The court says that the medical exceptions in the state law are broad enough to withstand the constitutional challenge offered in the Zurawski versus Texas case.

The state’s highest court in this action vacates a Travis County trial court’s ruling last August that blocked Texas from enforcing the penalty parts of the abortion law against doctors. The plaintiffs in this challenge included more than 20 women and two doctors who argued Texas’ abortion ban puts women with pregnancy complications at risk.

The challenge was led by Amanda Zurawski who nearly died from septic shock during her pregnancy. The justices in their written ruling stated that “all pregnancies carry risks.”