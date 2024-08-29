TX Supreme Court Turns Down Appeal In Hidalgo County JP Race

The Texas Supreme Court has turned down an appeal of a lower court decision about a Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace primary. The state’s highest court turned down the appeal from current Justice of the Peace Sonia Trevino on Monday.

The ruling ends a court battle over the Democratic primary for the Precinct Three, Place One position. An Edinburg judge decided earlier this month to throw out nearly 80 votes for Trevino due to alleged illegal voting assistance. The decision meant Ramon Segovia was declared the winner of the race. No Republicans will be running against Segovia in the general election.