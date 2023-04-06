TX Supreme Court: Universities Can Revoke Degrees For Academic Misconduct

The Texas Supreme Court says universities in the state can revoke a degree from a former student for academic misconduct. The ruling reverses previous decisions from lower courts.

UT and Texas State University had argued in separate cases that they had the right to revoke doctorate degrees awarded to students who engaged in academic misconduct.

The students’ attorneys claimed state law didn’t authorize universities to revoke degrees, but the Supreme Court disagreed on Friday, as long as universities provide due process to students.