Law enforcement process the scene in front of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. A man held hostages for more than 10 hours Saturday inside the temple. The hostages were able to escape and the hostage taker was killed. FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno said a team would investigate "the shooting incident." (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

The FBI is backtracking on comments made following a deadly hostage situation at a Texas synagogue.

An agent first said a British man didn’t target the Jewish community Saturday when he held four people at gunpoint. But on Monay, it was confirmed that indeed was the case, with the FBI calling it a terrorism-related matter.

One hostage was released after six hours, while the other three – including a rabbi – escaped hours later.