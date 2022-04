The Texas Department of Transportation says Texas highways are about as deadly as they’ve ever been.

TxDOT reported there were nearly 45-hundred deaths on Texas roads in 2021, slightly behind 1981, the deadliest year ever, with more than 47-hundred deaths. The state’s number of traffic deaths rose nearly 15-percent from 2020 to 2021.

TxDOT says it’s up to Texas drivers, roadway engineers, and the police to reduce the number of deaths on the roads.