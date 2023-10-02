TXDOT Funds Awarded To Help Improve Connectivity To The Port Of Harlingen

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Long-awaited road and infrastructure improvements meant to improve access are coming to the Port of Harlingen.

The Texas Department of Transportation is awarding grant funding totaling almost $7 million to help pay for four projects the port has been pushing for several years. They include upgrading the intersection of Farm-to-Market Roads 106 and 509, widening Oscar Williams Road for truck traffic, paving an approach portion of FM 106, and also lighting improvements along the roads leading to the port entrance and exit.

Port Director Walker Smith says the projects will make it easier and safer to connect to the port, which ultimately will boost business and drive economic development.