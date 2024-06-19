TxDOT Offers Driving Safety Tips As Severe Weather Approaches

The Texas Department of Transportation is asking drivers to keep safety in mind as a tropical storm forms in the Gulf of Mexico. A flood watch is in effect in South Texas today three to six inches of rain could fall in some parts of the region.

Tx-DOT is advising drivers to stay off the roads where possible and to use extreme caution otherwise. Safe driving tips include slowing down, giving other vehicles plenty of room, using headlights while driving and turning around before driving through high water.