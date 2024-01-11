TEXAS

TxDOT Preparing North Texas Roads For Winter Blast

jsalinasBy 75 views
0
File photo

TxDOT’s Fort Worth district expects to finish treating the North Texas highway surfaces by today, in anticipation of next week’s cold front.

The Fort Worth spokesman says TxDOT has been keeping a close watch on the weather forecasts. Brine treatment lasts a week, so they started treating the roads on Wednesday. TxDOT’s Dallas district says they plan to start preparations on Friday.

A spokesman says it’s a good idea to have a head start on treating the roadways, even though the possibility of icy conditions this time is low.

Missing Woman ID’d After Her Car Found Submerged With Body Inside

Previous article

US Inflation Edges Up, Fueled By Energy And Housing Prices, But Many Other Costs Rise Only Mildly

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS