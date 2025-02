(Edcouch, TX) — The Texas Department of Transportation will be holding a meeting this week to discuss a project to widen FM-88 in Elsa. The 34-million-dollar project would widen the road to four lanes and would be paid for with state and federal grants. The meeting will be held at Edcouch-Elsa High School on Thursday at 5 p.m. A virtual presentation about the project will also be posted on the TxDOT website tomorrow.