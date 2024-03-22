Tyler Woman Found Dead Near Alamo Was Strangled

An autopsy has determined that a Tyler woman found dead in rural Alamo almost two weeks ago had been strangled. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office released the autopsy report Friday.

The decomposed body of 52-year-old Laura Mckeown was discovered March 10th in the 2300 block of North Cesar Chavez Road although she’d been reported missing by family members February 15th.

Mckeown had been in Alamo with her boyfriend working with a traveling carnival. No one has been arrested in connection with her killing.