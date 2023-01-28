NATIONALTRENDING

Tyre Nichols’ Brutal Beating By Police Shown On Video

jsalinasBy 10 views
0
The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (City of Memphis via AP)

(AP) — Authorities in Memphis have released video showing Black motorist Tyre Nichols being beaten by five police officers who held him down and repeatedly struck him with fists, batons and boots.

The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols on the ground as medics arrive during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (City of Memphis via AP)

The footage released Friday also shows the Black officers pummeling the 29-year-old and leaving him propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions.

The officers have been charged with murder in the assault that the Nichols family legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police provoked tough questions about the nation’s policing culture.

Hours After Killings, Alex Murdaugh Said He Didn’t See Wife

Previous article

Palestinian Teen Wounds 2, Day After 7 Killed In Jerusalem

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL