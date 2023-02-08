NATIONAL

Tyre Nichols Documents: Officer Never Explained Stop To Him

jsalinasBy 3 views
0
FILE - In this image from video released and partially redacted by the city of Memphis, Tenn., Tyre Nichols lies on the ground during a brutal attack by Memphis Police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis. (City of Memphis via AP, File)

(AP) — The officer who pulled Tyre Nichols from his car before police fatally beat him never explained why he was being stopped, newly released documents show. Emerging reports from Memphis residents suggest that was commonplace.

The Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission released documents Tuesday blasting the conduct of Demetrius Haley and four other officers as “blatantly unprofessional.” They include revelations that Haley took photographs of Nichols as he lay propped against a police car.

Haley then sent the photos to other officers and a female acquaintance, the Memphis Police Department wrote in requesting that the five officers be stripped of the ability to work as police.

Day Care In Canada Struck By City Bus; 2 Children Dead

Previous article

Milestone Engine Test For Starship Rocket Set For Thursday On Boca Chica

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL