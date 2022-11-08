Tyson Foods Heir And CFO Charged With Public Intoxication

This booking photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows John Tyson, Tyson Foods chief financial officer. Tyson was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication in Fayetteville, Ark., on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, according to a police report. (Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Tyson Foods heir and Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson has been charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing after allegedly entering a stranger’s home and falling asleep on her bed. According to the Fayetteville, Arkansas, police department, officers received a call early Sunday from a woman who returned home to find a man she didn’t know sleeping in her bed. When officers arrived, they tried to wake Tyson but said his movements were “sluggish and uncoordinated.” Tyson faces a court hearing in December. He apologized Monday in a companywide memo, saying his behavior was inconsistent with his and the company’s values.