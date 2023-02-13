NATIONAL

U-Haul Hits, Injures 8 Pedestrians In NYC; 2 Critical

Members of the NYPD bomb squad examine a rental truck that was stopped and the driver arrested, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police stopped a U-Haul truck and detained the driver after reports that the vehicle struck multiple pedestrians in New York City on Monday. Authorities say the driver of the truck fled the scene after mounting a sidewalk in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn and injuring several people. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(AP) — Authorities say a man driving a U-Haul truck struck and injured at least eight people in New York City before police were able to pin the vehicle against a building, following a mileslong pursuit through Brooklyn. Two people were in critical condition after being struck Monday. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell described the driver’s actions as a “violent rampage through Brooklyn.”

The truck sped through the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn before police stopped it more than 3 miles away near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan. Aerial video from news helicopters showed the truck on a sidewalk, its path blocked by a police cruiser.

