U-Haul Hits, Injures 8 Pedestrians In NYC; 2 Critical

(AP) — Authorities say a man driving a U-Haul truck struck and injured at least eight people in New York City before police were able to pin the vehicle against a building, following a mileslong pursuit through Brooklyn. Two people were in critical condition after being struck Monday. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell described the driver’s actions as a “violent rampage through Brooklyn.”

The truck sped through the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn before police stopped it more than 3 miles away near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan. Aerial video from news helicopters showed the truck on a sidewalk, its path blocked by a police cruiser.