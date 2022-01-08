WORLD

U.K. Gov’t Advisers Recommend Against 4th Vaccine Dose

Fred CruzBy 31 views
0
Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid, right, meets staff in a COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit during a visit to Kings College Hospital in London, Friday Jan. 7, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

(AP) — U.K. government advisers have recommended against giving a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to nursing home residents and people over 80 because data shows that a third shot offers lasting protection against admission to the hospital. The U.K. Health Security Agency says that for people over 65, protection against hospitalization remains at about 90% three months after the third dose. As a result, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization late Friday advised the government that there was no need to offer a fourth dose, or second booster, to vulnerable people at this time. Instead, the government should focus on giving a third dose to as many people as possible to boost protection against the highly transmissible omicron variant.

 

Fred Cruz

Hate Crimes Trial In Arbery Killing Begind In Federal Court

Previous article

Marine Officer Blames Bad Information For Sinking Tragedy

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD